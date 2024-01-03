en English
Accidents

Uniondale Tragedy: Drunken Driver Claims Life of 6-Year-Old in Car Crash

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Uniondale Tragedy: Drunken Driver Claims Life of 6-Year-Old in Car Crash

On the morning of August 7th, the tranquil town of Uniondale was shattered by a catastrophic event—a car crash that stole the life of 6-year-old Katrine Venegas-Hernandez and left her family in a state of shock and grief. The alleged culprit, Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, was found to have a blood alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit, painting a grim picture of the recklessness that led to the tragedy.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The family’s Toyota Corolla was parked peacefully when Gutierrez, in an inebriated state, rammed his Nissan Pathfinder into it. The force of the collision caused the Corolla to flip multiple times before finally coming to a brutal halt against a tree. The aftermath was a horrific sight—Katrine Venegas-Hernandez, the bright-eyed 6-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her brother and father suffered severe injuries. Her mother, Lorena Hernandez, and aunt also sustained injuries, but fortunately, they were not life-threatening.

Gutierrez Charged, Pleads Not Guilty

The law enforcement authorities wasted no time in pressing charges against Gutierrez. He faces serious accusations of manslaughter, assault, and drunk driving. Despite the overwhelming evidence pointing to his guilt, Gutierrez pleaded not guilty. A fact that is certain to cause further anguish to the victim’s family.

A Growing Concern: Deadly Crashes on Long Island

This incident is a stark reminder of the escalating issue of traffic safety on Long Island. Data reveals a worrisome trend—an uptick in fatal crashes since 2019. Specifically, accidents involving speed and alcohol have shown alarming increases. The tragedy that has befallen the Venegas-Hernandez family is a chilling testament to this trend.

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Lorena Hernandez shared that she had a premonition just before the crash. She had hoped that God would be with the speeding driver, in case he was intoxicated. Her worst fears were realized, turning an ordinary day into a nightmare that the family will never forget.

Accidents
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

