Unified Response Quells Fire Incident Near Highway 2

A fire incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon near Highway 2 on Road 443, nestled between Broken Bow and Berwyn. The scene involved a metal shed, from which tendrils of smoke rose, even though no flames were visible to the naked eye. The Broken Bow Fire Department, with teams of firefighters, were in the thick of things, grappling with the fire and directing a constant stream of water at the structure.

Unified Response

The response to this emergency was a unified effort, involving not just the Broken Bow Fire Department, but also the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department, the Ansley Fire Department, and the Merna Fire Department. These firefighting teams worked in cohesion, their collective efforts aimed at dousing the fire as swiftly as possible. Their efforts were further bolstered by the Broken Bow Ambulance service, providing crucial support on the ground.

Effective Emergency Management

By around 3:00 p.m., the emergency response drew to a close. All the emergency units had either left the scene or returned to their stations. This was a clear sign that the situation had been brought under control, thanks to the effective management of the emergency response.

Unrelated Incidents

In a separate incident, emergency services in Portland responded to a series of fires, one of which involved a shed fire that resulted in the complete destruction of the shed. Tragically, a 66-year-old member of the Country Fire Authority (CFA) collapsed while responding to the fire and passed away. Police believe there is a connection between these fires, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.