en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Unidentified Man Found in Landing Gear of Air Algerie Flight at Paris’s Orly Airport

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:29 pm EST
Unidentified Man Found in Landing Gear of Air Algerie Flight at Paris’s Orly Airport

In a shocking incident that underscores the desperation of some individuals to travel undetected, a young man was found stowed away in the landing gear of an Air Algerie flight upon its arrival at Paris’s Orly airport from Oran, Algeria. The man, believed to be in his twenties and without identification, was discovered during mid-morning technical checks, suffering from severe hypothermia due to the extreme cold temperatures experienced during the flight.

Survival Against Extreme Odds

The discovery of the unidentified man highlights the life-threatening conditions stowaways endure during such flights. Commercial aircraft typically cruise at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet, where temperatures can plummet to around minus 50 degrees Celsius. The lack of oxygen at these altitudes makes survival in unheated and unpressurized compartments like the landing gear highly unlikely, yet the Algerian man was found alive, albeit in a serious condition.

Stowaways: A Dangerous Trend

According to data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), between 1947 and 2021, there have been 132 known cases of individuals attempting to stow away in the landing gear of commercial aircraft, highlighting a dangerous trend. The FAA notes a 77% mortality rate for such attempts, a grim statistic that underscores the extreme risk taken by these desperate individuals.

There have been several notable cases of stowaways found in airplane landing gear compartments. From Amsterdam to London, and from Santiago de Chile to Bogota, these incidents often end in tragedy, including a heartbreaking event involving two deaths on a flight from Santiago de Chile to Bogota.

0
Accidents Algeria Aviation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

By Nitish Verma

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans ...
heart comment 0
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
2 mins
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
3 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
4 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
5 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
6 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
6 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
8 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
8 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
17 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app