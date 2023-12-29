Unidentified Man Found in Landing Gear of Air Algerie Flight at Paris’s Orly Airport

In a shocking incident that underscores the desperation of some individuals to travel undetected, a young man was found stowed away in the landing gear of an Air Algerie flight upon its arrival at Paris’s Orly airport from Oran, Algeria. The man, believed to be in his twenties and without identification, was discovered during mid-morning technical checks, suffering from severe hypothermia due to the extreme cold temperatures experienced during the flight.

Survival Against Extreme Odds

The discovery of the unidentified man highlights the life-threatening conditions stowaways endure during such flights. Commercial aircraft typically cruise at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet, where temperatures can plummet to around minus 50 degrees Celsius. The lack of oxygen at these altitudes makes survival in unheated and unpressurized compartments like the landing gear highly unlikely, yet the Algerian man was found alive, albeit in a serious condition.

Stowaways: A Dangerous Trend

According to data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), between 1947 and 2021, there have been 132 known cases of individuals attempting to stow away in the landing gear of commercial aircraft, highlighting a dangerous trend. The FAA notes a 77% mortality rate for such attempts, a grim statistic that underscores the extreme risk taken by these desperate individuals.

There have been several notable cases of stowaways found in airplane landing gear compartments. From Amsterdam to London, and from Santiago de Chile to Bogota, these incidents often end in tragedy, including a heartbreaking event involving two deaths on a flight from Santiago de Chile to Bogota.