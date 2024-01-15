en English
Accidents

Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye’s Perplexing Dilemma

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye’s Perplexing Dilemma

In an unexpected turn of events, the Captain of the vessel, MT Kali, seized in Bayelsa State by Tantita Security Services, has voiced his perplexity over the inexplicable presence of crude oil in a cargo that was intended to carry Automative Gas Oil (AGO), colloquially referred to as Diesel. Captain David Adeboye, a seasoned mariner, finds himself in a puzzling situation that raises several questions about the integrity of the shipment and the individuals involved.

Reassigned for a Diesel Shipment

According to the account given by Captain Adeboye, the initial instruction he received was to load AGO from Lagos to Bayelsa. This directive followed a test-run of the MT Kali’s engines, one of which, as reported by Adeboye himself, was not in full operational condition but manageable. Upon arrival in Bayelsa, at the Pennington terminus, the directive remained for the vessel to load AGO.

Mysterious Switch to Crude Oil

However, in a bewildering twist, the vessel ended up being loaded with crude oil instead of the designated AGO. The captain remains uncertain about how this switch transpired. He pointed out that the agent responsible for connecting them to the shipment introduced a group of boys who loaded the crude oil onto the vessel. Due to the notoriously poor network connectivity in the region, Adeboye was unable to immediately contact his management to report the unforeseen developments.

Awaiting Clarity

The situation is still shrouded in mystery as investigations continue to unravel how the cargo, intended to be diesel, was replaced with crude oil. Captain Adeboye is in the process of understanding what transpired, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the circumstances leading to the seizure of the MT Kali. The case underscores the complexities and potential pitfalls encountered in the shipping industry, with significant implications for security and regulatory oversight.

Accidents Automotive Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

