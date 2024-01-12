Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour

In a startling incident near Looe Harbour, a Cornish fishing vessel unwittingly hauled in an unexploded Second World War mine, showcasing the lingering hazards of historical ordnance in coastal waters. This maritime relic, capable of containing between 500 and 1,000kg of high explosive, triggered an immediate response involving local law enforcement and the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

Uncovering a Maritime Threat

Upon discovery, the vessel’s crew identified the catch as a possible sea mine, prompting the authorities to swiftly seal off the area. This incident spurred significant local interest, with cordons set in place, impacting the rhythm of the south coast town. The ordnance’s presence served as a stark reminder of the dangers that can lurk beneath the sea’s surface, especially in regions with a rich military history.

Neutralization of the Unexploded Ordnance

The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team took charge of the situation, confirming the object as a suspected underwater mine. Preparations were initiated for a controlled detonation, aimed to neutralize the threat without causing harm to the local community or the environment. The bomb was then transported to a designated sea area, where the team planned to safely detonate it.

The Bigger Picture: Risks and Responses

This incident underscores the ongoing risks posed by unexploded ordnances in coastal waters. It highlights the importance of a prompt and skilled response to such discoveries, emphasizing the role of expert teams like the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. This event also serves as a testament to the well-established safety measures and protocols that are in place to mitigate potential harm, ensuring the well-being of both the local community and the environment.