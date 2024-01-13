en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Unexpected Twist in Blackpool Rescue Operation: Different Individual Saved

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Unexpected Twist in Blackpool Rescue Operation: Different Individual Saved

An unexpected twist unfolded during a rescue operation in the coastal town of Blackpool. The Fleetwood Coastguard and Lytham CRT, responding to concerns for a person’s safety in the central pier area, found themselves pulling a different individual than originally intended from the waters. This unforeseen event showcases the unpredictable nature of rescue missions and the inherent risks they carry.

Rescue Mission Takes an Unexpected Turn

The operation began with reports of an individual in potential danger near Blackpool’s central pier. The Fleetwood Coastguard, alongside their counterparts from Lytham CRT, sprang into action to locate and rescue the person. However, during their diligent search, they discovered a different person in distress in the water. This individual was promptly rescued by the Blackpool RNLI, a dedicated group of lifeboat volunteers.

Rescued Individual Not the Original Target

The surprise element of the rescue operation was that the person pulled from the waters was not the one the teams were initially tasked to find. Despite this, the teams treated the rescue with the same urgency and professionalism, ensuring the individual received prompt medical attention from local ambulance services and the lifeboat crew.

Search for Original Casualty Continues

Even after this unexpected rescue, the search for the original casualty did not cease. The teams continued their efforts, but the individual initially reported to be in danger was not located. After a thorough search, all teams were eventually stood down, and the rescued person remained the only individual retrieved from the waters that day.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 mins ago
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
In an unfortunate turn of events, a man and his pet dog lost their lives in a tragic fire incident that occurred in Punjab. The fire, which was suspected to have been ignited due to a short circuit, erupted on a Friday night when the family was in the throes of sleep. Tragedy Strikes Unawares
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
24 mins ago
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
43 mins ago
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
19 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
22 mins ago
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
23 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
21 seconds
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
26 seconds
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
38 seconds
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
42 seconds
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
1 min
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
1 min
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
1 min
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
2 mins
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
2 mins
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
22 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
43 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app