en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Unexpected Trailer Detachment in Kingston: A Close Shave, No Casualties

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Unexpected Trailer Detachment in Kingston: A Close Shave, No Casualties

In a rare and unforeseen incident, a trailer unexpectedly became detached from the cab of a truck at the bustling intersection of Camp Road and Tom Redcam Avenue in Kingston, Jamaica. The unusual event unfolded around the peak hour of 3:30 pm on a busy Wednesday afternoon. Miraculously, despite the potential for catastrophe in such a situation, no injuries were reported from the scene.

Unplanned Detachment: A Close Shave

The driver of the truck, visibly shaken but unharmed, attributed the separation of the trailer to the degradation of a critical component, the bull pin. This integral part of the vehicle assembly is principally responsible for securing the trailer during transport, ensuring it remains firmly attached to the truck’s cab. The driver had earlier performed a routine ‘thumb test’, a customary check aimed at ensuring the secure attachment of the trailer. However, the bull pin’s wear and tear eluded this standard check, leading to the unexpected dislodging.

Immediate Response and Traffic Diversion

The incident triggered significant traffic delays at the affected intersection. The local law enforcement was quick to respond, with police officers present at the scene directing the disrupted traffic. Effortless coordination and swift action by the officers ensured minimal inconvenience to the commuting public, despite the unexpected roadblock.

Resolution and Future Preventive Measures

A local haulage company was promptly at the scene, undertaking the task of reattaching the detached trailer to the truck. While the immediate situation was being resolved, the incident has raised questions about the efficacy of the ‘thumb test’ and the need for more rigorous safety checks. This occurrence underscores the importance of periodic and thorough vehicle maintenance, especially for commercial vehicles, to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Jamaica Transportation
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
23 seconds ago
High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Teenagers Face Charges, Investigation Ongoing
In a dramatic sequence of events in Fairmont, North Carolina, a high-speed chase involving three teenage suspects ended in a catastrophic crash on N.C. 130. The chase culminated in a myriad of consequences, marking it as an incident of significant concern for local law enforcement. Suspects and Consequences The chase, which began when a sheriff’s
High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash: Teenagers Face Charges, Investigation Ongoing
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
8 mins ago
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
10 mins ago
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
Deadly Crash on 'Dead Man's Curve' in Queens Prompts Roadway Review
3 mins ago
Deadly Crash on 'Dead Man's Curve' in Queens Prompts Roadway Review
Port Kells Propane Leak: Evacuations and Road Closures in Surrey Neighbourhood
4 mins ago
Port Kells Propane Leak: Evacuations and Road Closures in Surrey Neighbourhood
Victoria Police Cleared in Tragic Balcony Fall Incident
5 mins ago
Victoria Police Cleared in Tragic Balcony Fall Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
51 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
1 min
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
1 min
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
2 mins
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
2 mins
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
2 mins
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
2 mins
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
3 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app