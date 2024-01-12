en English
Accidents

Unexpected Rescue: Two Men Saved from Flooded Domino’s in Connecticut

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Severe flooding in Connecticut, triggered by a partial rupture of the Yantic River dam, led to an unexpected rescue mission on January 10, 2024. Two men found themselves trapped inside a Domino’s pizza restaurant, surrounded by rapidly rising water. The dramatic incident was documented on video by a local resident, Scott Dorsey, capturing the tense moments as the men awaited their rescue.

Caught in the Rising Tide

One of the trapped individuals was Keith Santor, the owner of a nearby business. He and the owner of the Domino’s had been attempting to move items to higher ground when the floodwaters surged from one foot to three feet, leaving them stranded. The video shows one man standing by a window, seemingly unperturbed, as rescue services make their way to him.

Community Response

A concerned neighbor reached out to the Yantic Volunteer Fire Department, initiating the rescue operation. Emergency responders arrived swiftly, navigating the flooded environment to reach the stranded men. The video culminated with the rescue crew guiding the men onto a boat, one of them acknowledging the onlookers with a wave and a thumbs-up gesture. The relief was palpable, a shared sentiment among the crowd of onlookers.

Aftermath of the Flood

Following the rescue, officials declared the areas in Bozrah and Norwich safe for residents to return by late Wednesday afternoon. However, the event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the importance of community response during times of crisis. It also underscores the bravery of the Yantic Volunteer Fire Department, whose swift action ensured the safety of the two men caught in the rising tide of an unexpected flood.

Accidents United States Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

