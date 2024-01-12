Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located

An unexpected glimmer of hope has emerged for the families of the eight Naval Armament Depot employees who were aboard the Indian Air Force AN 32 transport plane that disappeared over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016. The plane, carrying 29 personnel including six crew members, was last seen taking off from Chennai en route to Port Blair for the maintenance of a naval weapon system aboard the INS Ballimalv.

Discovery of Debris

Recent reports suggest that the wreckage of the missing aircraft might have been discovered approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast, at a depth of nearly 3,400 meters. An Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, was instrumental in locating the debris on the seabed. The Indian Air Force has acknowledged the possibility of the remains being those of the missing AN 32, as no other aircraft have been reported missing in that vicinity.

Potential for Closure

The potential discovery of the wreckage has triggered an outpouring of emotional responses from the relatives of the missing personnel. Despite the slim chances, they continue to hold onto hope for the recovery of any remains or personal belongings. The discovery might finally bring closure to the families who have been living in uncertainty and anguish for nearly a decade.

Caution Against Premature Conclusions

However, a senior naval official has advised against drawing premature conclusions, citing the possibility of the debris being in poor condition or widely scattered due to the crash impact, water pressure, and the passage of time. The successful culmination of one of India’s largest search operations reaffirms the nation’s commitment to its armed forces while serving as a poignant reminder of the perils they face in the line of duty.