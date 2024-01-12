en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located

An unexpected glimmer of hope has emerged for the families of the eight Naval Armament Depot employees who were aboard the Indian Air Force AN 32 transport plane that disappeared over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016. The plane, carrying 29 personnel including six crew members, was last seen taking off from Chennai en route to Port Blair for the maintenance of a naval weapon system aboard the INS Ballimalv.

Discovery of Debris

Recent reports suggest that the wreckage of the missing aircraft might have been discovered approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast, at a depth of nearly 3,400 meters. An Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, was instrumental in locating the debris on the seabed. The Indian Air Force has acknowledged the possibility of the remains being those of the missing AN 32, as no other aircraft have been reported missing in that vicinity.

Potential for Closure

The potential discovery of the wreckage has triggered an outpouring of emotional responses from the relatives of the missing personnel. Despite the slim chances, they continue to hold onto hope for the recovery of any remains or personal belongings. The discovery might finally bring closure to the families who have been living in uncertainty and anguish for nearly a decade.

Caution Against Premature Conclusions

However, a senior naval official has advised against drawing premature conclusions, citing the possibility of the debris being in poor condition or widely scattered due to the crash impact, water pressure, and the passage of time. The successful culmination of one of India’s largest search operations reaffirms the nation’s commitment to its armed forces while serving as a poignant reminder of the perils they face in the line of duty.

0
Accidents India Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
34 seconds ago
Fatal Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Rising Muay Thai Star in Phuket
Yesterday, Phuket witnessed a heartbreaking incident as rising Muay Thai star, Fariyar Aminipour, succumbed to a fatal motorbike accident. The 23-year-old, affiliated with the ONE Championship, lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a curved tunnel on Chaofa West Road. The tragedy has plunged the martial arts community into mourning, abruptly terminating a promising career.
Fatal Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Rising Muay Thai Star in Phuket
Man's Body Recovered from Parker River in Newbury After Rescue Attempt Fails
18 mins ago
Man's Body Recovered from Parker River in Newbury After Rescue Attempt Fails
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
23 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in Pingdingshan: A Grave Reminder of Mining Risks
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
2 mins ago
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
6 mins ago
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism
10 mins ago
Cornish Fishing Vessel Discovers WWII Mine: A Tale of History and Heroism
Latest Headlines
World News
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
11 seconds
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
31 seconds
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
50 seconds
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
1 min
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
2 mins
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
2 mins
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
2 mins
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
2 mins
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
3 mins
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app