Accidents

Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex

In a disquieting turn of events, the residents of a 30-unit apartment complex, located approximately 30 miles south of Chicago, were confronted with an alarming scene on a recent Friday. Without any prior notification, crews commenced the boarding up of their homes, leaving the tenants in a state of shock and confusion. These workers, devoid of any identifiable logos and arriving in unmarked vehicles, reportedly turned a blind eye to the protests of the residents, some of whom were still inside their homes during this unsettling process.

A Terrifying Ordeal for Residents

One of the residents, Genevieve Tyler, who had recently been laid off, misconstrued the uproar for a break-in. In a frantic attempt to flee, she was met with the horrifying sight of her windows being sealed from the outside. This incident left a profound impact on Tyler, instilling such fear that she was unable to return home for two days.

City Officials Under Scrutiny

Despite the severity of the situation, city officials argue that the police conducted well-being checks earlier that day and were oblivious to the fact that the units were scheduled to be boarded up. This disconnect between the actions on the ground and the knowledge of the city officials has raised serious questions about the administration’s handling of the situation.

A Complex in Crisis

The apartment complex has been a subject of concern for the city for quite some time due to its deteriorating condition. One of the two buildings is bereft of heating, compelling the residents to resort to using stoves and space heaters. In addition to this, a staircase has collapsed, and a conspicuous presence of trash, including broken furniture and liquor bottles, is scattered around the property. The mounting issues at the complex have been exacerbated by the sudden and unexpected boarding up of homes, leaving residents fearful and uncertain about their future.

United States
