Underage Driver Causes Chaos: Speeding Car Plunges into Gujjar Nullah in Karachi

On a bustling Friday in Karachi, an underage driver lost control of his speeding vehicle, plunging into Gujjar Nullah near Cafe Piyala Hotel at Gulberg Chowrangi. The incident, reported, unfolded in a flurry of chaos and concern, underlying the increasing perils associated with underage driving in Pakistan.

Rescue and Recovery

Displaying an immediate and commendable act of humanity, local bystanders leaped into action, rescuing the young driver from the vehicle. The boy, fortunately, sustained only minor injuries. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently recuperating. The car, which had become a temporary resident of the nullah, was also retrieved with the help of a crane.

Reflecting Upon Underage Driving

The incident, while thankfully not fatal, poses a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk when underage drivers get behind the wheel. This accident is not an isolated incident in the country. The report also highlighted another heartbreaking event in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area. A family of six lost their lives in a car collision involving an underage driver. The family, returning home after visiting relatives, was hit by another vehicle, extinguishing six lives in a moment of recklessness

