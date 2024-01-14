UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crash in Central African Republic: Crew Survives, Investigation Launched

In an incident that underscores the perils of peacekeeping missions in conflict-ridden terrains, a Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) MI-17 helicopter engaged in a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (Centrafrique) encountered a hazardous landing, leading to a crash. The unexpected turn of events occurred in Sam-Oundja due to extreme dusty and sandy conditions, causing a rotor brownout. The incident took place during a routine cargo flight.

Surviving the Crash

All five members of the crew emerged unscathed, with two sustaining minor injuries. The crew and the helicopter are currently safe within the Sri Lankan Contingent in the Central African Republic. This is a testament to the training and resilience of the SLAF personnel, who managed to navigate a potentially catastrophic situation with no loss of life.

Investigation Underway

An investigation panel has been appointed by the SLAF to delve into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Ministry of Defence has also appointed investigators to determine the cause and extent of the damage. This crash has sparked concerns about the operational safety and potential risk to personnel involved in such peacekeeping missions, particularly in regions that grapple with challenging environmental and security conditions.

UN Presence and Challenges

The United Nations maintains a significant presence in the Central African Republic, primarily through the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). The helicopter crash brings into sharp focus the risks faced by UN personnel operating in the country. The incident also raises pertinent questions about the broader security situation in the country, and the implications it could have on the safety and efficacy of UN operations.