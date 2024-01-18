UN-Contracted Cargo Plane Crashes in Somalia: One Dead, Two Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a cargo plane contracted by the United Nations (UN) veered off the runway during landing at an airstrip in El-Barde, located in Somalia's South West State. The aircraft was laden with humanitarian supplies destined for the World Food Programme (WFP). The unfortunate incident claimed one life and left two others grievously injured.

Details of the Crash

The plane, owned by Jetways Airlines, was bearing the Kenyan flag. It overshot the runway during the landing, colliding with a nearby dwelling. The force of the impact resulted in the loss of the pilot's life and inflicted injuries on two other individuals on board. This devastating incident marks the first crash involving a Kenyan plane this year, following a series of five plane crashes in 2023. Among these was a notable crash involving a Cessna aircraft in the Kiunga area in Lamu County, which saw 10 people, including Kenya Defence Forces officers, sustain serious injuries.

Response from the United Nations

In the wake of this tragic event, The United Nations in Somalia has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased, while expressing wishes for a swift recovery for those injured. As part of their response to the incident, the United Nations has initiated collaboration with the contracted airline, Jetways Airlines, as well as federal and South West State authorities, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Previous Incidents

This tragic accident follows closely on the heels of another UN aircraft mishap in Somalia, wherein a helicopter was forced to crash-land and subsequently captured by Al-Shabaab. These incidents underscore the inherent risks involved in accomplishing humanitarian missions in volatile regions and highlight the need for comprehensive safety measures and rigorous checks to minimize such occurrences.

In conclusion, this unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those committed to humanitarian aid missions and the ultimate price they sometimes pay in their pursuit of helping others. As the investigation continues, all eyes will be on the findings and the measures that will be put in place to prevent any such future occurrences.