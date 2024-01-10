en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Udall Family Wins $78M Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Helicopter Safety

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Udall Family Wins $78M Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Helicopter Safety

The parents of Jonathan Udall, a British tourist who tragically lost his life in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash in 2018, have been awarded a whopping $78 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit revolved around the argument that Jonathan could have survived the crash if not for the post-crash fire that erupted due to the helicopter’s fuel tank, which was alleged to be prone to rupturing, thereby drastically exacerbating the aftermath of the accident.

A Tragic Incident

Jonathan endured burns to over 90% of his body and fought for his life for 12 grueling days before succumbing to his injuries. The crash was not solely disastrous for the Udall family; it also claimed the lives of his newlywed wife, Ellie Udall, his brothers-in-law Stuart and Jason Hill, and Stuart’s girlfriend, Becky Dobson. But the tragedy did not end there. The crash spurred an urgent conversation about the safety measures in place for helicopters flying in the US, specifically regarding the vulnerability of their fuel systems.

Flawed Fuel Systems: ‘Flying Bombs’

Jonathan’s father, Philip Udall, has been particularly vocal about this issue. He has called attention to a glaring loophole in US law that permits helicopters to take to the skies without crash-resistant fuel systems. Such helicopters, in his words, are effectively ‘flying bombs.’ The accident that claimed the lives of Jonathan and his loved ones has since led to significant changes in the company operating the helicopter. It has now fitted all its aircraft with crash-resistant fuel systems, in an effort to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

The Larger Picture: Safety First

The Udall family’s victory is not merely a personal one. Philip Udall has made it clear that he intends to use the settlement money to improve safety measures in the aviation industry, provide necessary equipment to burns units, and bolster the efforts of relevant charities. He has urged potential helicopter passengers to ensure the presence of a crash-resistant fuel system before deciding to fly. This advice holds even more weight given the turbulent and unpredictable environment of the Grand Canyon. The Udall family’s case serves as a poignant reminder of the paramount importance of safety in aviation and the potential human cost of overlooking this critical aspect.

0
Accidents Aviation United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
16 mins ago
Tragic Building Collapse in Hwidiem: A Reminder of the Importance of Construction Safety
A heartrending incident occurred in Hwidiem, Ahafo Region, when a building under construction collapsed, causing the tragic death of a 30-year-old carpenter named David Dayo. This incident, which took place on January 8, 2024, has raised concerns over safety standards at construction sites and ignited an investigation into potential breaches of construction regulations. Unauthorised Construction
Tragic Building Collapse in Hwidiem: A Reminder of the Importance of Construction Safety
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
52 mins ago
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Prompts Search Operation for Missing Individuals
1 hour ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Prompts Search Operation for Missing Individuals
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
43 mins ago
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry
47 mins ago
Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry
Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting
51 mins ago
Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting
Latest Headlines
World News
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
24 seconds
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
26 seconds
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
2 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
2 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
2 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
3 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
6 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
6 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
7 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app