Udall Family Wins $78M Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Helicopter Safety

The parents of Jonathan Udall, a British tourist who tragically lost his life in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash in 2018, have been awarded a whopping $78 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit revolved around the argument that Jonathan could have survived the crash if not for the post-crash fire that erupted due to the helicopter’s fuel tank, which was alleged to be prone to rupturing, thereby drastically exacerbating the aftermath of the accident.

A Tragic Incident

Jonathan endured burns to over 90% of his body and fought for his life for 12 grueling days before succumbing to his injuries. The crash was not solely disastrous for the Udall family; it also claimed the lives of his newlywed wife, Ellie Udall, his brothers-in-law Stuart and Jason Hill, and Stuart’s girlfriend, Becky Dobson. But the tragedy did not end there. The crash spurred an urgent conversation about the safety measures in place for helicopters flying in the US, specifically regarding the vulnerability of their fuel systems.

Flawed Fuel Systems: ‘Flying Bombs’

Jonathan’s father, Philip Udall, has been particularly vocal about this issue. He has called attention to a glaring loophole in US law that permits helicopters to take to the skies without crash-resistant fuel systems. Such helicopters, in his words, are effectively ‘flying bombs.’ The accident that claimed the lives of Jonathan and his loved ones has since led to significant changes in the company operating the helicopter. It has now fitted all its aircraft with crash-resistant fuel systems, in an effort to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

The Larger Picture: Safety First

The Udall family’s victory is not merely a personal one. Philip Udall has made it clear that he intends to use the settlement money to improve safety measures in the aviation industry, provide necessary equipment to burns units, and bolster the efforts of relevant charities. He has urged potential helicopter passengers to ensure the presence of a crash-resistant fuel system before deciding to fly. This advice holds even more weight given the turbulent and unpredictable environment of the Grand Canyon. The Udall family’s case serves as a poignant reminder of the paramount importance of safety in aviation and the potential human cost of overlooking this critical aspect.