Uber Driver Sentenced After Tesla Show-Off Leads to Serious Accident

In a shocking turn of events, 42-year-old Eldon Nelson, an Uber driver hailing from Rochester, MN, was handed down a sentence of two years probation and fined $1,000. The judgement came following a serious injury crash that occurred while Nelson was demonstrating his brand-new Tesla’s capabilities to his passengers.

High-Speed Havoc

On the night of April 29, 2022, Nelson decided to put his new electric vehicle to the test. He accelerated to an alarming speed of about 90 mph on an entrance ramp leading to Highway 52. The high-speed thrill ride, however, swiftly turned into a nightmare as Nelson lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a horrific crash.

Severe Aftermath

The crash’s aftermath was equally harrowing. The Tesla, having spun out of control, came to a halt, blocking the busy highway. More distressingly, three passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. The impact of the crash left them with broken bones, fractured vertebrae, and in one case, a passenger was knocked unconscious.

Courtroom Consequences

In court, Nelson pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal vehicular operation. This admission of guilt led to the dismissal of two other felony counts and a gross misdemeanor count of the same charge as per a plea agreement. However, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers of reckless driving and the importance of safety, especially when others’ lives are in your hands.