en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers Hospitalized After Car Crash, Remains Committed to Public Service

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers Hospitalized After Car Crash, Remains Committed to Public Service

Long-standing U.S. Representative Hal Rogers has been hospitalized following a car crash in the Washington, D.C., area. The incident transpired in the wake of congressional votes on Wednesday evening. Despite the setback, Rogers was admitted to the hospital for observation and is reported to be in good condition, actively adhering to his doctor’s advice while remaining committed to his legislative duties.

Details of the Incident

The collision involved the 86-year-old congressman who has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Specific details about the crash are yet to be known, and the circumstances leading to it remain under investigation. The accident, however, didn’t deter Rogers’ spirit or his dedication to his responsibilities. He continues to work closely with his legislative staff and House leadership, gearing up for upcoming fiscal deadlines.

Medical Condition and Response

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, confirmed Rogers’ good health. As part of his official duties, Dr. Monahan has been closely monitoring the congressman’s condition. Despite being somewhat battered from the crash, Rogers remains in high spirits. He expressed his gratitude towards the first responders and the medical team that have been instrumental in his swift recovery. Rogers also assured his constituents that he was following his doctor’s orders diligently and his commitment to serving the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky remains undeterred.

A Resilient Leader

Rogers, the longest-serving member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation and the House of Representatives, has been serving since 1981. His current role is the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice, and Science. In the face of adversity, Rogers’ resilience was evident when he reiterated his unwavering commitment to his constituents. Even after the accident, his dedication to public service remains his top priority, setting an example of resilience and dedication for many.

0
Accidents United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
25 seconds ago
Jason Patric's Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident
Actor Jason Patric’s brother, Jordan Miller, met with a tragic demise when a New Jersey transit bus fatally struck him in Fort Lee. The incident transpired early Wednesday morning around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. Miller was crossing Bridge Plaza South when the bus, en route from Fort
Jason Patric's Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident
Corey Saucier Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident in Jacksonville Logging Truck Crash
1 hour ago
Corey Saucier Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident in Jacksonville Logging Truck Crash
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
1 hour ago
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
4 mins ago
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
35 mins ago
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
55 mins ago
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
14 seconds
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
29 seconds
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
2 mins
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
2 mins
Cheyenne Frontier Days Turns Down Horse Racing Proposal, Upholds Community Values
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
2 mins
Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
3 mins
Rudder Rangers Fall to Montgomery Lake Creek Lions in High-Speed Basketball Clash
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
4 mins
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
4 mins
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app