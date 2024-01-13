en English
Accidents

U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan

Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy officer jailed in Japan following a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two Japanese citizens, has been released from U.S. custody after serving a total of 537 days. The U.S. Parole Commission ordered his release, stating that the time served had exceeded U.S. sentencing guidelines for a comparable conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Crash and Arrest

Alkonis was serving a three-year sentence following his guilty plea for negligent driving that resulted in the deaths of a woman and her son-in-law in May 2021. The incident occurred during a trip to Mount Fuji, and Alkonis’s family maintained the crash was an accident caused by him losing consciousness. Japanese prosecutors, however, alleged that Alkonis fell asleep at the wheel due to drowsiness and neglected his duty to pull over as he became fatigued.

Transfer to U.S. Custody

After serving part of his sentence in Japan, Alkonis was transferred into the custody of the Bureau of Prisons through a Justice Department program that permits the relocation of prisoners convicted in another country back to their home nation. Despite his transfer, he faced additional detention in a Los Angeles facility, which his family protested.

Release and Family’s Reaction

The U.S. Parole Commission ordered Alkonis’s release, concluding that the time he had already served surpassed the applicable guideline range for a similar conviction. His family, residing in southern California, expressed relief at his return home, firmly believing that no prison time was warranted for the incident. They criticized the additional detention he faced in Los Angeles following his transfer.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

