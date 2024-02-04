U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Disabled Boat; News13 Welcomes Adam Benson

On a tranquil Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown was alerted to a distressed marine vehicle, located approximately 10 miles offshore of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The vessel in question, whose identity has been kept under wraps, was in a disabled state, necessitating immediate intervention. With quick and efficient action, the Coast Guard team successfully towed the boat back to Murrells Inlet, ensuring the safety of those on board.

A Timely Aid

The crew's swift response and well-coordinated efforts resulted in an incident that could have led to a potential tragedy being averted. In this particular case, there were no medical emergencies or concerns reported, speaking volumes about the efficiency and effectiveness of the rescue operation. The details of this successful intervention were later shared with the public through the U.S. Coast Guard's official social media channels.

Adam Benson – A New Addition to News13 Team

Adding a new dynamic to the reporting of such incidents, Adam Benson, a seasoned reporter, joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. Originally hailing from Boston, Benson, the University of Utah alumnus, moved to South Carolina, where he continued to hone his journalistic skills. His prolific career includes stints at several news outlets, including the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier, and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach.

A Veteran Reporter's New Journey

Having mastered the art of reporting in a variety of fields, Benson is all set to delve into his new role at News13. His expertise and unique storytelling style will bring a fresh perspective to the news and events shaping South Carolina and beyond. His followers can continue to connect with him on a cutting-edge social media platform that has recently replaced Twitter.