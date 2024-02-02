U.S. Coast Guard in Search of Missing Sailor and His Sailboat

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched an intensive search operation for 60-year-old sailor Noel Rubio and his 32-foot Westsail sloop sailboat, Malulani. Rubio, who set sail from Long Beach, California, on December 28, aimed to reach Kaneohe, Oahu, by January 18. However, Rubio's whereabouts along with his sailboat remain unconfirmed.

Deploying All Available Resources

The Coast Guard has utilized a range of means to locate the Malulani. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued and harbor checks have been conducted across California, Hawaii, and Mexico. The last known contact with Rubio was a phone call made to a friend on December 28 from south of Catalina Island, California.

Maritime Community's Support

Apart from their rigorous search efforts, the Coast Guard has also sought the assistance of the maritime community. They have consulted experienced trans-Pacific sailors for advice and are urging other sailors to stay alert and report any sightings or information regarding Rubio or the Malulani to the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Alameda or JRCC Honolulu.

Emphasizing the Importance of Communication

Given the vastness of ocean passages, the Coast Guard emphasizes the crucial role of communication, urging mariners to have multiple layers of communication. Rubio's current communication capabilities are limited to a VHF-FM marine band radio. His precarious situation underscores the importance of the Coast Guard's plea for robust communication systems on sailboats.

The search for Rubio and his sailboat continues, with the hope that the sailor and his vessel will soon be located. The maritime community and the public are urged to keep their eyes and ears open for any signs of the Malulani or Rubio, and to report any information to the JRCC Alameda or JRCC Honolulu.