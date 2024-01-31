Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Injuries and Traffic Violations in Lisbon, New York

Early Sunday morning in Lisbon, New York, a two-vehicle collision unfolded, prompting a swift response from the New York State Police. The incident, which took place at the crossroads of State Highway 68 and Cemetery Road around 11:45 a.m. on January 28, involved a white 2018 Toyota Highlander and a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue.

Failure to Yield

The investigation revealed that Lisa Gardina, a 70-year-old resident of Lisbon, was behind the wheel of the Toyota. She reportedly failed to yield the right of way while executing a left turn. This crucial omission led to her vehicle being struck by the Nissan, driven by 78-year-old Delberta Carr from Ogdensburg.

Consequences of the Collision

As a result of the crash, Gardina sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment. Carr, along with passenger Larry Simzer, 76, also from Ogdensburg, were initially taken to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Owing to the severity of Carr's injuries, she was later moved to Upstate Medical Center, but her injuries were also classified as non-life-threatening. Simzer's injuries were reported as non-life-threatening as well.

The Aftermath

Following the accident, the repercussions for Gardina were not only physical. She received several vehicle and traffic violation tickets, including for moving from a lane unsafely, failing to yield the right of way, and failing to yield while making a left turn. These tickets are returnable to the Town of Lisbon Court in February. As the dust settles, the investigation by the New York State Police continues, shedding light on the incident that disrupted a quiet Sunday morning in Lisbon.