Accidents

Two Hospitalized Following Collision with Milwaukee Police Car

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
In the heart of Milwaukee, an alarming collision involving a police squad car unfolded on January 13 near 60th Street and Capitol Drive. The incident, reported to have happened around 7:38 p.m., has left two individuals requiring emergency hospital treatment. The nature of this two-vehicle crash, including the current medical condition of the police officers involved, remains shrouded in uncertainty. It is unclear if any of the city’s law enforcement personnel were among those transported to the hospital.

Fire Department Response

The Milwaukee Fire Department promptly arrived at the scene following the crash. As the dust settled and the sirens wailed, the extent of the repercussions of this collision began to take shape. However, details concerning the circumstances and aftermath of this distressing incident have yet to be fully disclosed to the public.

A Commitment to Transparency

WISN 12 News has stepped forward, pledging to seek additional information from the Milwaukee Police Department regarding the crash. The news organization has committed to keeping the public informed, promising to provide updates as the situation develops. In a time when transparency and accurate information are vital, their dedication to thorough reporting stands as a beacon of journalistic responsibility.

Recent History of Traffic Incidents

This recent collision follows a string of traffic incidents involving police pursuits in the city. In June 2023, a crash at 76th and Florist on the city’s northwest side led to the tragic death of a man and injuries to two children. The incident resulted from a police chase that ended in a catastrophic collision. A Milwaukee man, Paul Vinson, 29, was charged with six felonies, including multiple counts of fleeing an officer causing death and great bodily harm.

Then, on December 20, Vinson was involved in another deadly collision in the Town of Delafield, which resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to two more individuals and an adult passenger. These incidents highlight the serious consequences of traffic violations and the importance of safe driving practices.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

