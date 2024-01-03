Twin “Terror Attacks” in Iran: 103 Dead, 141 Injured at Qassem Suleimani Memorial

A tragic incident has unfolded in Iran, taking the lives of at least 103 individuals and leaving 141 injured. This catastrophic event took place during a memorial ceremony in the city of Kerman, marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, a significant figure in Iran’s political and military landscape. The twin explosions have been classified as an act of terrorism, with the responsible party yet to claim the devastating action.

Details of the Incident

State reports confirmed that the first explosion occurred approximately 700 meters from Suleimani’s grave, while the second blast followed a kilometer away. As the cause of the explosions is still under investigation, rescue teams continue to work tirelessly at the scene, providing aid and support to the victims. Hospitals in Kerman and the surrounding areas have been alerted and are currently treating the wounded.

Suleimani’s Legacy

Qassem Suleimani, hailed as a hero in Iran and the wider region, was a powerful figure in determining Iranian policy throughout the region as the leader of the Quds Force. His death in 2020 by a U.S. drone strike was denounced by Iran as ‘state terrorism.’ The figures behind the recent attack are yet to be identified, and the death toll is feared to rise.

Investigation and Aftermath

As the nation mourns this significant loss, pertinent questions arise about the identity of the culprits, their motives, and the means through which such an attack could have been orchestrated. In these challenging times, the focus remains on assisting survivors, identifying victims, and providing support to affected families and communities. Yet, the aftermath of such a high casualty event extends to inquiries aiming to prevent future occurrences and provide closure to those impacted.