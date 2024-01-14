en English
Accidents

Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception

In an unfortunate event on Saturday, a 15th-century former convent in Tuscany, Italy, turned into a scene of panic and chaos as the floor collapsed during a wedding reception. The incident led to the injury of 30 guests, leaving five in critical condition. The collapse occurred while approximately 60 guests were dancing on the first floor, causing them to fall into the room below.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

In response to the catastrophe, over 100 emergency workers from various services, including the fire service, police, and civil protection agency, promptly arrived at the scene to assist. The efforts of these emergency workers ensured that the situation was swiftly brought under control. Amidst the debris and confusion, the personnel managed to rescue all the guests, with none reported missing.

Details of the Incident

The wedding was being held in a restaurant at an events venue, situated on a hilltop, which was once a convent in the 15th century. The former convent, located near Pistoia, north of Florence, was teeming with guests when the floor of the first-floor room gave way under the weight of the guests.

Ongoing Investigations

As the dust settles, local authorities, along with emergency services, have launched an investigation to determine the cause of this structural failure. Despite the quick response from the emergency services, the reasons behind the collapse remain unclear. The incident raises serious concerns about the structural integrity of such historic, repurposed buildings and the potential risks they pose.

Accidents
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

