Accidents

Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries

In a harrowing incident on June 15, a British Airways flight from Singapore to Heathrow plunged into a bout of severe turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to five cabin crew members. The chaos unfolded at approximately 30,000 feet over the Bay of Bengal, about one hour and 50 minutes into the journey. The crew, who were not secured by seatbelts, were violently hurled into the air, with two individuals sustaining broken legs and others enduring minor injuries that included a concussion.

Unforeseen Turbulence

The captain had switched on the fasten seatbelt sign and issued a warning of possible turbulence after observing a thunderstorm. He received permission to deviate from the flight path to steer clear of the adverse weather. Despite these precautions, the aircraft plunged into unexpected severe turbulence that persisted for around 12 seconds, with no prior indication on the weather radar.

A Scene of Chaos

The Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) report painted a vivid picture of the tumultuous scene, detailing the activation of the stall warning and a display of St Elmo’s Fire in the cockpit. Two doctors onboard the flight leaped into action, providing medical assistance using the aircraft’s medical kit. The decision was then made to reroute the flight back to Singapore.

The Aftermath

The crew member with the most severe injuries was admitted to a hospital in Singapore, while the others received treatment and were subsequently released. However, one crew member continued to experience complications upon return to the UK and was later diagnosed with a fractured leg. The AAIB report underscored that injuries were more severe at the rear of the aircraft due to amplified motion. The report also drew attention to a similar incident involving a British Airways flight wherein a crew member injured her ankle due to turbulence just before landing in Beijing. British Airways has affirmed their commitment to providing care and support for the affected crew members.

Accidents Aviation Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

