Truckers Protest Against New ‘Hit-and-Run’ Law in West Bengal

Truck drivers in Haldia and Khidirpore, West Bengal, have taken to the streets to voice their discontent with the newly enacted ‘hit-and-run’ provision in the penal law. The law, part of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, has sparked protests not only in West Bengal but also in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The unrest among the trucking community is palpable, as they contend with the implications of this law on their livelihoods.

Truckers Allege Injustice

The new legal measure imposes stern penalties on drivers involved in hit-and-run accidents, including an up to 10-year jail term and hefty fines. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing the truck drivers, has called on the government to address their grievances. The truckers argue that the law is excessively harsh and could detrimentally affect their livelihoods.

(Also Read: Tragic Christmas Day Accident on Mactan-Mandaue Bridge Claims One Life and Leaves Another in Critical Condition)

Protests Disrupt Normal Life

As a consequence of the protests, long queues have formed at petrol pumps, disrupting the movement of vehicles. A sense of alarm has gripped the region due to fears of fuel shortages and interruptions in the supply of petroleum products. In a dramatic display of their dissatisfaction, nearly 250 truck drivers, under the AIMTC banner, blocked the Durgapur Expressway and set tyres on fire in the middle of the expressway.

(Also Read: Johannesburg Metro Police Toughens Road Safety Measures Amid Festive Season)

Clashes and Demands

The protests have not been entirely peaceful. Clashes with the police have led to injuries and arrests. Beyond resisting the new law, truck operators in West Bengal are also calling for necessary steps to ensure the smooth operation of trucks across the country. The situation underscores the tension that can arise when road safety initiatives intersect with the interests of those most directly affected by such legislative changes, particularly within the transportation industry.

Read More