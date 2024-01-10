en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Truck-Crane Collision Causes Major Traffic Disruption on New Delhi’s Ring Road

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Truck-Crane Collision Causes Major Traffic Disruption on New Delhi’s Ring Road

In the bustling heart of New Delhi, India, the tranquility of a typical Wednesday morning was abruptly disrupted by a significant traffic incident on the city’s pivotal Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar. An unexpected collision between a truck and a crane led to a massive traffic jam, paralyzing the area with an unanticipated gridlock.

Traffic Standstill Amid Peak Morning Hours

The collision occurred during the busiest hours of the morning, causing a considerable disruption to the vehicular movement. Efforts were immediately launched to clear the roadway and restore order. The local police force arrived promptly at the scene, attempting to manage the situation, mitigate the chaos, and facilitate the removal of the damaged vehicles.

Speculated Causes and Current Status

While the precise cause of the accident remains unknown, early speculations suggest that dense fog, a common occurrence during New Delhi’s winter season, may have played a role. The concerned authorities are currently investigating the incident, with further details about the cause and any potential injuries or fatalities eagerly awaited.

Impact on Local Residents and Commuters

The incident not only affected the traffic flow but also disrupted the lives of local residents and commuters. They were advised to steer clear of the area until normal traffic flow could be restored, leading many to alter their usual routes and schedules to navigate around the extensive congestion.

In light of this incident, the importance of road safety, especially in adverse weather conditions, is once again underscored. The local authorities are working diligently to clear the congestion and are urging residents to exercise patience and caution during this period.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family
A tragedy unfolded in the heart of Kuching on January 9, as a fire raged through Mile 7 commercial centre, claiming the life of a 12-year-old differently abled boy. The boy, who had mobility impairments, was among the casualties when flames engulfed six shophouse units at the bustling commercial hub. Tragedy Strikes Kuching Commercial Centre
Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
50 mins ago
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
Celebrated Nigerian Writer and Journalist Izunna Okafor Marks 30th Birthday
50 mins ago
Celebrated Nigerian Writer and Journalist Izunna Okafor Marks 30th Birthday
East Lake Intersection: A Crossroads of Confusion and Concern
5 mins ago
East Lake Intersection: A Crossroads of Confusion and Concern
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Mountainburg Resident James L. Morgan
17 mins ago
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Mountainburg Resident James L. Morgan
Lagos Hospital's Faulty Elevator Unrepaired Months After Doctor's Death
44 mins ago
Lagos Hospital's Faulty Elevator Unrepaired Months After Doctor's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Menendez Voices Concerns Over Potential Policy Consequences
23 seconds
Senator Menendez Voices Concerns Over Potential Policy Consequences
Australia's Republic Discourse: A Possible Referendum on the Horizon
27 seconds
Australia's Republic Discourse: A Possible Referendum on the Horizon
Kauli Vaast: Dior's New Brand Ambassador for Paris Olympics
27 seconds
Kauli Vaast: Dior's New Brand Ambassador for Paris Olympics
Gary Woodland's Resilient Journey: From Fear to Comeback on the Greens
3 mins
Gary Woodland's Resilient Journey: From Fear to Comeback on the Greens
St. Paul, Minnesota Swears in Nation's First All-Women City Council with Diversity and Youth at the Helm
3 mins
St. Paul, Minnesota Swears in Nation's First All-Women City Council with Diversity and Youth at the Helm
Frontline Healthcare Workers in UK Hospitals Grapple with Significant Challenges: Study
4 mins
Frontline Healthcare Workers in UK Hospitals Grapple with Significant Challenges: Study
Nicholls Colonels Triumph Over Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Tight Contest
4 mins
Nicholls Colonels Triumph Over Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Tight Contest
PGA Golfer Gary Woodland Returns to the Greens after Brain Surgery
4 mins
PGA Golfer Gary Woodland Returns to the Greens after Brain Surgery
Yale Bulldogs Triumph Over Brown Bears in Rousing Ivy League Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Yale Bulldogs Triumph Over Brown Bears in Rousing Ivy League Basketball Showdown
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app