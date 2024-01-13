Truck Carrying ‘Hawan Kund’ for Luv-Kush Yatra Catches Fire in Bihar, Arson Suspected

In the early hours of Friday, a sudden blaze engulfed a truck parked overnight at Harsh Garden in Bihar’s Begusarai district. This was no ordinary truck. It bore a sacred ‘hawan kund’ for the Luv-Kush Yatra, a religious procession that commenced on January 1 and is scheduled to travel through various Bihar districts before reaching Ayodhya on January 22. The truck had traveled from Khagaria district and was under the jurisdiction of the Sahayak Singhaul police station.

Driver’s Narrow Escape

Amid the billowing smoke and intense flames, the truck driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle. However, quick-thinking individuals on site rescued the driver, who miraculously escaped unharmed. The fire brigade was alerted, and they immediately rushed to the scene.

The Aftermath of the Blaze

Despite the prompt response, the fire had already wreaked havoc on the truck by the time the fire services arrived. The ‘hawan kund’ and the truck were completely destroyed in the fire. The loss of the sacred ‘hawan kund’ adds a tragic dimension to this incident, as it was a crucial part of the ongoing Luv-Kush Yatra.

Speculations and Calls for Investigation

Union Minister and local Member of Parliament, Giriraj Singh offered his comments on this incident. He voiced his suspicion that the fire might not be a mere accident but a case of arson by miscreants. He has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, underlining the seriousness of the potential threat to religious processions like the Luv-Kush Yatra.