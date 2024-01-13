en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Truck Carrying ‘Hawan Kund’ for Luv-Kush Yatra Catches Fire in Bihar, Arson Suspected

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Truck Carrying ‘Hawan Kund’ for Luv-Kush Yatra Catches Fire in Bihar, Arson Suspected

In the early hours of Friday, a sudden blaze engulfed a truck parked overnight at Harsh Garden in Bihar’s Begusarai district. This was no ordinary truck. It bore a sacred ‘hawan kund’ for the Luv-Kush Yatra, a religious procession that commenced on January 1 and is scheduled to travel through various Bihar districts before reaching Ayodhya on January 22. The truck had traveled from Khagaria district and was under the jurisdiction of the Sahayak Singhaul police station.

Driver’s Narrow Escape

Amid the billowing smoke and intense flames, the truck driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle. However, quick-thinking individuals on site rescued the driver, who miraculously escaped unharmed. The fire brigade was alerted, and they immediately rushed to the scene.

The Aftermath of the Blaze

Despite the prompt response, the fire had already wreaked havoc on the truck by the time the fire services arrived. The ‘hawan kund’ and the truck were completely destroyed in the fire. The loss of the sacred ‘hawan kund’ adds a tragic dimension to this incident, as it was a crucial part of the ongoing Luv-Kush Yatra.

Speculations and Calls for Investigation

Union Minister and local Member of Parliament, Giriraj Singh offered his comments on this incident. He voiced his suspicion that the fire might not be a mere accident but a case of arson by miscreants. He has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, underlining the seriousness of the potential threat to religious processions like the Luv-Kush Yatra.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Teenager Seriously Injured in Route 287 Collision, Investigation Underway
A catastrophic traffic collision on Route 287 in Somerset County, New Jersey, on Friday, January 12, has left a 17-year-old girl with severe injuries. In a harrowing turn of events, the accident happened around 1:15 p.m. when a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by the young South Plainfield resident attempted changing lanes, resulting in a
Teenager Seriously Injured in Route 287 Collision, Investigation Underway
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
29 mins ago
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
Man Airlifted After Off-Roading Incident on Sand Mountain
31 mins ago
Man Airlifted After Off-Roading Incident on Sand Mountain
Severe Winter Storm Causes Travel Chaos and Strands Drivers in Iowa
8 mins ago
Severe Winter Storm Causes Travel Chaos and Strands Drivers in Iowa
Brave Vermont Troopers Rescue Girl from Icy Pond: A Tale of Heroism and Survival
11 mins ago
Brave Vermont Troopers Rescue Girl from Icy Pond: A Tale of Heroism and Survival
Massive Pile-Up on Sydney's Parramatta Road Leaves Several Injured
28 mins ago
Massive Pile-Up on Sydney's Parramatta Road Leaves Several Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
1 min
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
2 mins
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
3 mins
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
3 mins
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
3 mins
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
4 mins
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
4 mins
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
4 mins
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
5 mins
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app