Truck Breakdowns Impact Traffic on Igando BRT Corridor; LASTMA Responds

On Wednesday, January 3, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reported a significant incident that could disrupt regular traffic flow. Three heavily loaded container trucks encountered breakdowns within the Igando Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor. These vehicles, due to the nature of their breakdowns, are unable to be towed and call for on-the-spot repairs.

The breakdown of these trucks could potentially cause notable traffic disruptions along the corridor. This route is designed for the smooth flow of BRT buses and other traffic. The traffic disruption could affect the daily commute of residents in the area significantly. The timely response from LASTMA becomes critical to minimize the impact of such incidents on the transportation network.

Response by LASTMA

LASTMA officers responded swiftly to the incident, managing the traffic situation and coordinating the repair efforts. The priority is to ensure that the corridor is cleared and normal traffic flow is restored as quickly as possible. LASTMA’s communication of the incident through its social media handle demonstrates its commitment to keeping the public informed about traffic situations in real time.

In light of the ongoing situation, road users are advised to seek alternative routes where possible and to exercise patience when travelling along the Igando BRT corridor. The public is also urged to stay updated on traffic reports provided by LASTMA to plan their journeys accordingly.

