en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tri-Valley Tragedy: Tire Blowout Claims Three Lives on Interstate 680

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Tri-Valley Tragedy: Tire Blowout Claims Three Lives on Interstate 680

On the rain-lashed Interstate 680 in California’s Tri-Valley area, a tragic accident claimed three lives and left five others injured, turning a family journey into a heartbreaking tragedy. The fatal incident occurred on December 18, 2023, when a 2004 Honda Pilot veered off the road between Sunol and Pleasanton, a grim testament to the unforgiving nature of weather conditions and the thin line between life and death on the road.

The Victims & the Accident

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the deceased as 62-year-old Josefa Chagolla, 26-year-old Evangelina Valenzuela-Chagolla, and 21-year-old Johnessa Espinoza – all residents of Sacramento. The group, comprising extended family members, was traveling together when their SUV suffered a tire blowout. The blowout caused the vehicle to lose control, strike a tree, and come to rest down an embankment. Two of the victims, unfortunately not wearing seatbelts, were declared dead at the scene, while the third passed away at a medical center.

The Aftermath

Among the survivors were the unnamed driver and another adult passenger, who suffered minor injuries. Two babies, also in the SUV, were injured but survived the crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is conducting a comprehensive investigation, which includes a mechanical analysis of the vehicle to confirm the cause of the accident – the tire blowout. At this juncture, drugs or alcohol are not considered contributory factors.

Community Response

In a poignant display of community solidarity, family members have established GoFundMe pages to cover funeral expenses and support the victims’ families. One such page has already garnered nearly $25,000. The community is mourning the loss of these individuals – a grandmother, a mother of four, and a young woman with a promising future, tragically cut short.

0
Accidents United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations

By Israel Ojoko

Drink-Driving Charge and Failed Court Appearance: The Story of Dimitar Stoyanov

By BNN Correspondents

41-Year-Old Man Faces Charges After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Portage

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Christmas Cookie Causes Minor Traffic Accident in Pennsylvania

By Salman Khan

Car Destroyed by Falling Tree Amid Severe Wind Warning in Sutton ...
@Accidents · 18 mins
Car Destroyed by Falling Tree Amid Severe Wind Warning in Sutton ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Drunk Driving Crash in Salem Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Drunk Driving Crash in Salem Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Bangladesh Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents in December

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents in December
Community Bids Farewell to ‘Tooreen Tom’, a Cherished Figure in Kilflynn

By BNN Correspondents

Community Bids Farewell to 'Tooreen Tom', a Cherished Figure in Kilflynn
Major Traffic Accident Disrupts Morning Commute on Route 202 in Winthrop

By BNN Correspondents

Major Traffic Accident Disrupts Morning Commute on Route 202 in Winthrop
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
20 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
1 min
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
1 min
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
2 mins
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
3 mins
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
3 mins
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app