Treacherous Icy Roads Result in Over 300 Crashes in Minnesota

Minnesota's icy roads turned treacherous over the weekend, culminating in over 300 vehicle crashes across the state, including in towns like Isle, Rosemount, and Monticello Township. In one extraordinary incident, a semi-truck lost its trailer during a cloverleaf interchange on Highway 169 and I-494, an event caught on video. The shocking footage shows the trailer detaching from the semi-truck as it re-emerges into the frame, having navigated the exchange.

Advertisment

An Unfortunate Weekend on Minnesota Roads

Among the numerous incidents, there were around 65 spinouts and a jackknifed semi-truck. Tragically, multiple crashes led to fatalities and injuries, with victims ranging from children to individuals in their 80s. Some of these victims were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crashes. One particularly devastating crash near Hawick, involving a 2007 BMW and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, claimed the lives of both drivers and one passenger.

Statewide Impact and Response

Advertisment

Minnesota's first winter storm of the year significantly impaired travel conditions, leading to over 200 vehicular mishaps, 14 of which resulted in injuries. Two fatal crashes occurred, one due to icy roads and the other in dry conditions. In response to these unfortunate events, the Minnesota State Patrol has heightened its alertness and preparedness, especially in anticipation of increased road activity due to the holiday weekend. The Patrol also handled 65 spin-outs and a jackknifed semi in addition to the crashes.

Looking Ahead

The semi-truck incident caused a temporary closure of westbound I-494 on Monday morning as crews worked diligently to clear the scene. With more drivers expected to be on the roads, the State Patrol is bracing for a potentially busy Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for certain areas, with officials urging drivers to exercise extreme caution while navigating these hazardous conditions.