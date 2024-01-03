en English
Accidents

Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

A transport strike has paralyzed Kanpur, driven by truckers protesting against the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a legal provision for hit-and-run and road accident cases. The strike has disrupted normal life for two consecutive days, with its impact exacerbated as autos, e-buses, and state road transport services joined the protest, leaving daily commuters without options for mobility.

Commute Chaos and Price Gouging

The ripple effects of the strike have stranded many daily commuters. Some have taken to their feet, braving the distances to reach their destinations, while others have been compelled to submit to the extortionate fares demanded by private taxis taking advantage of the situation. Regular fares for cabs have soared, with a ride from Juhi to Kanpur court, typically costing Rs 100-Rs 120, now demanding as much as Rs 300. Fuel stations are also struggling under the burden, experiencing long queues due to the increased use of personal vehicles.

Proposed Laws: A Threat to Livelihoods?

The proposed laws have been denounced by tempo and auto drivers who view them as excessively punitive. These drivers, surviving on minimal daily wages, argue they would be unable to afford penalties as high as Rs 7 lakh. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has caused nationwide disruption, with protests spanning Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The new law, set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, proposes severe penalties for negligent driving, including up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver flees the accident spot without informing police. Drivers are demanding the withdrawal of the law, citing the heavy fines, jail terms, and concerns about their safety at accident spots.

Legal Fraternity Joins the Protest

In a show of solidarity, the Lawyers’ Association in Kanpur has requested the district judge to excuse the absence of advocates due to the ongoing strike. They have also submitted a memorandum to the joint police commissioner, calling for the retraction of the proposed law. The joint police commissioner assured forwarding their concerns to the home ministry. Meanwhile, the strike continues, with truck drivers blocking key areas such as the Kanpur-Sagar road and protests preventing even government officials from traveling.

Accidents India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

