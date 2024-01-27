Transformer Explosion Leads to Evacuation at Boston's Lenox Hotel

The peaceful midday ambiance of Boston's Lenox Hotel was disrupted as a transformer explosion at the rear of the property led to a significant smoke incident. The event took place just before 1 p.m., pulling the Boston Fire Department into swift action.

Immediate Response and Evacuation

The severity of the situation prompted the Boston Fire Department to call for a second alarm. Reacting to the excessive smoke that had begun to fill the building, the firefighters decided to evacuate the Lenox Hotel. All guests and staff members were safely ushered out, and no instances of fire within the hotel itself were reported.

Smoke Clearance and Ventilation

As the evacuation was underway, another team of firefighters focused on smoke clearance. They installed fans to ventilate the property and clear out the smoke. Although the transformer explosion resulted in elevated levels of carbon monoxide within the hotel, these levels have since decreased, thanks to the firefighters' timely intervention.

Current Status and Further Investigation

Fire crews are still on-site, working diligently to ensure the building is safe for re-entry. The cause of the transformer explosion remains unknown, and no information regarding any potential injuries has been released yet. The Boston Fire Department is expected to continue its investigation into the incident.