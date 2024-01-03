en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Trampoline Lands on Car as Storm Henk Causes Widespread Disruption in Suffolk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Trampoline Lands on Car as Storm Henk Causes Widespread Disruption in Suffolk

In a bizarre twist of events, a trampoline found itself displaced due to strong winds and ended up landing on a car parked on Parkway in Haverhill. This unusual incident took place in the wake of extreme weather conditions which have recently beleaguered the county, prompting the Met Office to issue a stern amber weather warning for strong winds this Tuesday.

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc

The extreme weather, a result of the wrath of Storm Henk, has caused widespread disruption across Suffolk with numerous roads rendered impassable due to flooding and fallen trees. The storm’s impact was not just limited to Suffolk – it extended to Norfolk, resulting in severe flooding that forced a driver to take refuge on the roof of their car in Scarning.

Travel Disruption and Flood Warnings

Greater Anglia, acknowledging the ensuing travel chaos caused by fallen trees, has advised customers to refrain from travelling on its Norwich to Ipswich line. The Environment Agency has also issued flood warnings for multiple rivers in the area, underscoring the severity of the situation. Numerous roads, including the A605 in Northamptonshire, A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds, A1101 Welney Wash Road in Norfolk, and A602 in Stevenage, were closed due to flooding.

Aftermath and Cautionary Measures

Even though the weather warning has now been lifted, motorists in the area are still being advised to exercise caution as some roads continue to be impassable. A reduced speed limit of 40mph has been put in place on the A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich as a precautionary measure against strong gusts from the aftermath of Storm Henk.

The power of nature once again reminds us of our vulnerability and the need to respect and prepare for its might. As the dust settles and the county begins its recovery process, the trampoline incident stands as a whimsical reminder in the face of the serious disruption caused by these extreme weather conditions.

0
Accidents United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wolverhampton Council Proposes Right-Turn Ban at Rock Junction Amid Local Opposition

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Auto-Crash Claims Six Lives and Injures Eleven on Kaduna–Zaria Road

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Iain Morris of SFRS Honored with King's Fire Service Medal

By Geeta Pillai

Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of ...
heart comment 0
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents
Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings

By Israel Ojoko

Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings
IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag

By Dil Bar Irshad

IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag
SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
18 seconds
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
19 seconds
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
25 seconds
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
25 seconds
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
38 seconds
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
46 seconds
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
50 seconds
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
59 seconds
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
1 min
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app