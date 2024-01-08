Trailer Truck Accident Causes Bridge Collapse in Ang Thong, Disrupting Traffic

On the morning of January 7, 2024, a pedestrian bridge in Muang district, Ang Thong, Thailand, collapsed following an accident involving a trailer truck. The incident caused a significant disruption to northbound traffic on the Asia Highway, leading to congestion over a span of three kilometers.

Bridge Collapse Disrupts Highway Traffic

The truck, carrying gypsum mineral, struck one side of the bridge, causing it to collapse and block all four lanes of traffic. Adirek Sinphol, the 55-year-old driver of the truck, was taken into custody following the incident. He faces charges of reckless driving and causing damage to state property. Despite the severity of the accident, there were no reported injuries.

Efficient Response and Recovery

Local police and highway officials promptly responded to manage the ensuing traffic chaos. They diverted the traffic, created detours and worked diligently to remove the debris from the highway. After approximately seven hours of relentless work, the highway officials, with the help of heavy machinery, were successful in reopening the road by the afternoon.

The Future of the Pedestrian Bridge

The pedestrian bridge, however, will remain out of service for around three months, as announced by the Ang Thong highway office. A team led by Natthaporn Niamklink is now tasked with assessing the structural integrity of the remaining part of the bridge to decide whether repair or demolition would be the most appropriate course of action.

This incident highlights the crucial need for stringent safety measures and regular maintenance checks to ensure the structural soundness of infrastructure, particularly those that directly impact the flow of traffic and the safety of pedestrians.

