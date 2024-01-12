Tragic Yew Tree Poisoning Claims Six Lives at Nunny’s Farm

On a quiet farm in Grimsby, six lives were inadvertently extinguished in a tragic mix-up. Nunny’s Farm, an attraction cherished by the Nunsthorpe community, witnessed the untimely demise of six of its beloved animals—three Southdown sheep named Meeni, Mynie, and Mo, and three goats named Megan, Ian, and Holly. The culprit? Yew tree branches, poisonous to livestock, that were unintentionally given as Christmas tree donations.

Christmas Cheer Turns Fatal

Every year, like many farms, Nunny’s Farm accepts Christmas trees for its ruminant animals like sheep and goats. The trees not only aid in digestion but also serve as natural dewormers. However, this year, despite the farm’s precautions of only accepting donations from reliable sources and turning down public offerings, deadly Yew tree branches found their way onto the farm—left at the gates or thrown over the fence.

Race against the Clock

Upon realizing the grim mix-up, the staff at Nunny’s Farm jumped into action, striving to save their cherished animals. Alas, their efforts were in vain. The six animals succumbed to the toxicity of the Yew tree, leaving the farm and its community in mourning. The staff’s focus has since shifted towards safeguarding the remaining livestock.

Preventing Future Tragedies

In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, all traces of the Yew tree have been meticulously removed from the farm. The Woodland Trust has issued warnings about the Yew tree’s toxicity. Even a few leaves can severely harm a small child, and there have been recorded instances of Yew poisoning leading to fatalities. As the farm recovers from this blow, one thing is clear—the safety of the animals and the prevention of further incidents are of paramount importance.