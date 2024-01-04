Tragic Vehicular Accident Claims Life in Mishawaka, Indiana

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 36-year-old woman from Mishawaka, Indiana, lost her life in a vehicular accident on East 12th Street near Michigan Avenue. The incident, which transpired just after 6 p.m., immediately drew the attention of the Mishawaka Police and Fire Departments.

Immediate Response to the Emergency

The emergency call about the accident was swiftly acted upon, with medical personnel and law enforcement converging on the scene. Among the drivers involved in the tragic collision, one was whisked away to Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

A Life Lost on the Road

Regrettably, the other driver involved in the crash, a 36-year-old woman whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was declared dead at the scene by responding medical teams. Her passing marks another sorrowful statistic in the grim tally of road fatalities.

Investigation Underway

The St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) has since taken the lead in investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. As part of their probe, the area on 12th Street where the accident occurred was cordoned off, halting traffic flow in both directions. It was anticipated that the road would be reopened around 9 p.m. that same evening.

In a separate incident on Thursday, December 28, a grave motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Day Rd and Currant Rd in Mishawaka. A 23-year-old man, Cameron Jamieson, sustained serious injuries when his car was hit by another vehicle making a left turn from Currant Rd. The accident, reported by Mishawaka police around 2 p.m., is believed to have been potentially speed-related. Jamieson was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Adding to the series of unfortunate events, an Illinois man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in Mishawaka. The 24-year-old from Burbank, a suburb southwest of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.