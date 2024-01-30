Tragic Vehicle Crash in Ross County, Ohio, Results in Three Fatalities

The tranquility of a typical Monday in Ross County, Ohio, was shattered by a horrific vehicle accident that claimed the lives of three individuals. The tragedy unfolded around 4:31 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 35 and Main Street in Richmond Dale, a region that will now forever bear the scar of this devastating incident.

A Tragic Collision

The fatal collision involved a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a semi-truck. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the SUV was journeying east on U.S. 35. The vehicle was under the control of Deanna Early, a 56-year-old woman hailing from Charleston, West Virginia. In an ill-fated decision, Early attempted to make a left turn onto Main Street but reportedly did not yield to the semi-truck barreling towards her from the opposite direction. This oversight led to the catastrophic collision.

Impact and Aftermath

The force of the impact propelled the SUV off the road. The vehicle, containing Early, a 51-year-old front-seat passenger named Donavan Larson from Waco, Texas, and an unidentified juvenile, slammed into a guardrail before crashing into a tree. The vehicular violence proved too severe; Early, Larson, and the young passenger succumbed to their injuries.

In stark contrast, the semi driver walked away from the scene unscathed. Meanwhile, the wreckage necessitated a four-hour closure of U.S. 35 West, a stark reminder of the havoc wreaked.

Investigation Underway

The OSHP is spearheading an investigation into the crash, seeking to unearth the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Assisting in the efforts are the local sheriff's office, fire department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. While the physical scars of the crash may eventually fade, the emotional wounds inflicted upon the surviving families and the community at large may take considerably longer to heal.