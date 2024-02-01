Tragic Vehicle Crash in Middle Township, NJ: Four Injured, Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events on a foggy Friday evening, four individuals found themselves caught in a grim car crash in Middle Township, NJ. The vehicle, unable to navigate through the hazardous conditions, collided with a tree on the 300 block of Swainton-Goshen Road, leading to a harrowing scene of destruction and injury.

The Dire Aftermath

Upon their arrival at the scene, Middle Township Police found the driver unconscious, prompting them to swiftly administer CPR until additional emergency personnel arrived. Both the driver, Omni Smigliani, and the front seat passenger, Charlie Omrod, sustained critical head injuries. The duo is currently in critical but stable condition at separate medical facilities after undergoing emergency surgeries. Smigliani had a large subdural hematoma removed, while Omrod had surgery to halt brain bleeding and remove fractured pieces of his skull. The other two passengers in the vehicle received treatments for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Community Rallies Behind

In response to the tragedy, the community has rallied behind the victims, with GoFundMe campaigns launched to aid in their medical expenses. The road to recovery is expected to be a long one for both Smigliani and Omrod, as they grapple with the aftermath of the horrific accident.

The Middle Township Police Crash Team, with support from Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Middle Township Ambulance Corp, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, and the Cape May County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. The accident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers that can lurk on the roads, particularly under severe weather conditions.