Tragic Two-Car Collision in Greer: Two Dead, One Hospitalized

In a devastating turn of events, a two-car collision in Greer, South Carolina, has resulted in a tragic loss. The accident, which occurred on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard, claimed the lives of two individuals and left another in the hospital.

The Crash: A Tale of Two Cars

A 2019 Kia Stinger was moving northward when it collided with a 2012 Ford Escape traveling southward. The force of the impact sent the Ford Escape veering off the right side of the road, resulting in catastrophic consequences.

The Aftermath: Loss and Investigation

The driver of the Kia Stinger sustained injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital. The condition of the hospitalized driver remains unknown. Tragically, the driver and the passenger of the Ford Escape did not survive the collision. They were declared deceased at the scene of the accident, their identities yet to be released.

Unraveling the Cause: Ongoing Investigation

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the collision. The focus is on determining the cause of the accident and any contributing factors. As the investigation unfolds, the hope is to bring closure to the victim's families and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.