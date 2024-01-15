en English
Accidents

Tragic Turn of Events: Death and Injuries in Ghaziabad Mall Construction Collapse

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Tragic Turn of Events: Death and Injuries in Ghaziabad Mall Construction Collapse

In the late hours of a regular Sunday night in Ghaziabad, the lives of several workers constructing the Gaur Aero City Mall took a tragic turn. Amidst the hum of machinery and the echo of hammers, the slab of the second floor unexpectedly gave way, plummeting the workers into a pit of chaos and panic. Amit, a 22-year-old labourer from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, tragically lost his life, with seven others sustaining serious injuries.

From Normalcy to Nightmare

The incident took place in the Bhopura area of Ghaziabad, near Sikander Pur – a site previously filled with the promise of a burgeoning mall and economic growth. However, that night, it transformed into a scene of disaster. The labourers were trapped under the debris, their calls for help muffled by the weight of the collapsed slab. It was a scenario no worker could have anticipated when they clocked in for their shift that day.

Swift Response, but a Tragic Loss

Following the collapse, the injured workers were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. The medical team sprang into action, but the severity of Amit’s injuries was too great. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The condition of the other labourers, identified as Pappu, Ramkishan, Harun, Sakrin, Shahnoor, Mobin, and Babloo, is currently critical but stable.

Investigation and Accountability

As the dust settles on the incident, questions arise about the cause of the collapse and the adherence to safety protocols at the site. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Shalimar Garden, Sidarth Gautam, stated that the police are prepared to take action based on complaints from the family members of the deceased and injured workers. The incident has also sparked a conversation about the late-night construction activities, the absence of security personnel, and the overall safety measures in place at such sites. The investigation to determine the cause of the slab collapse is underway, promising to shed light on the unfortunate incident and ensure the accountability of those responsible.

Accidents India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

