Tragic Train Collision in North Tonawanda Claims Life of 29-Year-Old Woman

In a heartrending incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman hailing from Wheatfield, New York, tragically lost her life when her Hyundai Elantra was struck by an Amtrak train. The collision happened around 7 in the morning at a railroad crossing on Witmer Road, near River Road and close to Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda.

Advertisment

Details of the Incident

According to a statement released by the North Tonawanda City Police on Facebook, the woman's car was stationary on the tracks when the Amtrak train, carrying 11 passengers and three crew members, collided with it. Thankfully, there were no injuries among those on the train. The woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was immediately rushed to Erie County Medical Center.

Tragic Outcome

Advertisment

Despite the immediate medical attention, the woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after 9 a.m. The authorities have withheld her identity, pending notification to her family. This fatal accident has sent shockwaves across the community, reminding all of the unpredictable nature of life.

Ongoing Investigation

The exact cause of this disastrous crash remains a mystery. An investigation is underway to determine if weather conditions played a role in the incident. Multiple agencies, including CSX Police, Amtrak Police, and Twin City Ambulance, are working alongside the North Tonawanda police and fire departments in this matter.