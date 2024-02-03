Tragic Train Accident on Patna-Gaya Route Claims Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, two lives were abruptly extinguished and one severely impaired on the Patna-Gaya route under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR). The calamity unfolded on Friday morning when the Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express train struck three individuals who were reportedly trespassing by crossing the railway tracks on foot. The incident occurred around 7am at Jehanabad Court Halt, casting a dark shadow over the day's dawn.

Victims and Aftermath

The deceased were identified as 31-year-old Babu Nand Das from Maheba village and an unknown individual whose body was quickly removed by family members. The survivor of the incident, Manjul Yadav, aged 45, is currently battling his wounds at Patna Medical College Hospital. It is understood that the victims were laborers traveling to Jehanabad in search of employment and were caught off-guard by the oncoming train due to heavy fog.

Awareness Campaigns and Future Safety Measures

In the aftermath of the accident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) units in Jehanabad have sprung into action. They have initiated awareness campaigns in nearby villages, cautioning residents about the dangers of railway tracks and the dire consequences of unauthorized trespassing. The incident has also prompted the Railways to plan the construction of at least eight road under bridges along the Patna-Gaya route.

Enhancing Safety and Preventing Future Accidents

These measures aim to enhance safety and prevent similar accidents in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with crossing railway tracks on foot, particularly in areas of reduced visibility. Efforts are being made to ensure that the tragic loss suffered by the victims' families is not repeated elsewhere.