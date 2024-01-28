Fatal Traffic Collision Claims Two Lives in South Carolina Tragedy

On the afternoon of January 27, a crushing traffic collision unfolded on Williston Road near Beech Island, South Carolina, leaving two dead and another battling injuries. A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2020 Kia SUV found themselves locked in a tragic dance of fate at around 4:10 p.m.

The Fatal Collision

As per reports, the Kia, helmed by Angela Hancock, 52, carried passenger Eric Sargent, 46. In an unforeseen turn of events, the Kia veered across the centerline, leading to a devastating collision with the Toyota. The impact was immense, instantly claiming the lives of both Hancock and Sargent. The duo hailed from Windsor and their sudden departure was confirmed by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Survivor and Investigation

The solitary occupant of the Toyota, who survived the collision, was faced with the challenge of recuperating from the sustained injuries. This individual was promptly whisked away for treatment to an Augusta hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, with Master Trooper William Bennett at the helm, is delving into the details of the incident. The investigation, conducted in conjunction with the coroner's office, aims to piece together the puzzle of this tragic occurrence.

The Aftermath

This heartbreaking event etches the sixth and seventh entries in Aiken County's list of traffic fatalities for the year 2024. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate incident, the authorities are diligently working to determine the cause and any contributing factors that led to this tragic end.