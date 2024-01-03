en English
Accidents

Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the calm city of Christchurch, New Zealand, a three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two individuals and left several others in a precarious state. The accident, which sent shockwaves through the Heathcote Valley suburb, transpired just before the stroke of midnight on Saturday, casting a pall of sorrow over the normally peaceful community.

Collision Shatters Peaceful Night

The accident, which occurred on Tunnel Rd, involved two cars and a motorcycle. Among the deceased are Babe Wihongi, 35, and Patrick Anngow, 55, both hailing from Linwood, Christchurch. Their sudden demise has left friends, family, and the wider community grappling with grief and disbelief.

Victims and Survivors

While the tragic incident resulted in the loss of two lives, it also left a trail of destruction in its wake. Two individuals are fighting for their lives with critical injuries, and another is grappling with serious injuries. As the medical teams work round the clock to stabilize these victims, their loved ones are clinging onto threads of hope.

Police Investigation Underway

Detective Sergeant Sarah Graham emphasized the complexity of the investigation, stating that unravelling the exact circumstances of the crash is a task that requires time and meticulous examination. The police force, while investigating the incident, is also providing support to the heartbroken families and friends of the deceased. The tragedy underscores the fragility of life and the suddenness with which it can be snatched away.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

