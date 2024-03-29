Tragic Taxi Plunge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims 10 Lives in Ramban

In a heart-wrenching incident early Friday morning, ten people lost their lives after a passenger taxi tumbled into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police, Anuj Kumar, announced the recovery of ten bodies from the accident site, emphasizing the ongoing identification process and the involvement of multiple rescue teams in the operation.

Chronology of the Catastrophe

The tragedy struck near Battery Chashma when the vehicle, en route from Jammu to Srinagar, veered off the slippery road amid rainfall and crashed into a 300-350 meter-deep gorge. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday, with rescue operations commencing in the early hours of Friday. The challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions complicated the efforts of the Army, mountain rescue teams, and the state disaster response force, who worked tirelessly to retrieve the bodies and search for any survivors.

Victims and Response

Most of the deceased were identified as non-locals, with several hailing from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts to identify all victims are underway, with some identification cards already found. The event has drawn a response from high-level officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who expressed his shock and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been issued to provide necessary assistance to the victims' kin.

Community and Official Reaction

The accident has sparked a wave of sympathy and concern across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expressing their condolences. The tragedy has highlighted the need for enhanced safety measures on the perilous Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly during adverse weather conditions. The community and officials have rallied together to support the families affected by this devastating event.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by challenging road conditions and the importance of adhering to safety norms. As investigations continue and efforts to support the bereaved families are underway, the incident calls for a collective reflection on road safety and disaster response mechanisms in the region.