Tragic SUV Crash into Nail Salon Claims a Life, Injures Three

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on a routine Saturday afternoon, a sudden calamity struck Pacific Hair & Nails Spa, a local establishment at 544 East Osage Street. The tranquility of the day was shattered when a 57-year-old motorist, Kimberly D. Langley, accidentally backed her 2023 Ford Expedition SUV into the salon. The tragic mishap, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., claimed the life of 61-year-old Jill Goddard and left three others injured.

A Tragic Afternoon

The unsuspecting nail salon was bustling with patrons when the unexpected catastrophe struck. The SUV, initially parked outside the salon, reversed into the establishment, wreaking havoc in its wake. The Missouri Highway Patrol has taken charge of the case, and investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are underway.

Ripple of Grief and Shock

The terrifying incident has sent ripples of shock and grief through the community. Jill Goddard, a 61-year-old resident of Pacific, was grievously injured in the crash. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital shortly thereafter. Goddard's untimely demise has left the community in mourning, grappling with the loss of a cherished member.

Survivors of the Accident

Apart from the tragic loss of life, the incident also caused injuries to two other patrons of the salon - a 52-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, their conditions undisclosed. Kimberly D. Langley, the driver of the SUV, was also hospitalized following the distressing incident. The current health status of the survivors remains unknown.

As the community grapples with the shock of the devastating incident, the exact circumstances leading to the accident remain shrouded in mystery. As the Missouri Highway Patrol continues its investigation, the town awaits answers, hoping for closure to this tragic chapter.