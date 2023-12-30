Tragic Surge in Holiday Road Toll: 12 Lives Lost in Christmas-New Year Period

The holiday road toll in New Zealand has tragically risen to 12 fatalities following a fatal collision on State Highway 29, Kaimai, that occurred on Thursday. This accident led to one person’s death in a hospital due to critical injuries sustained during the crash. This incident marks a disturbing rise in the number of fatalities on New Zealand roads during the Christmas-New Year holiday period, which began at 4pm on December 22 and will conclude at 6am on January 3, 2024. In comparison, there were 21 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

Increasing Road Accidents

In addition to the Kaimai incident, there have been several other accidents contributing to the rising holiday road toll. A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 69 in Inangahua, Buller, and a woman lost her life in a quad bike accident in Marokopa. An individual was critically injured after their car collided with a lamp post on Auckland’s Dominion Road. Moreover, a two-car crash north of Whangarei and a fatal crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai also added to the toll. The victim of a fatal crash on 27 December at Mount Maunganui has been identified as 27-year-old Brayden Tawa.

Search for Missing Persons

In a separate incident, a search is underway for two individuals who went missing when a quad bike rolled into a swimming hole on the swollen Waikainga Stream in the Far North on Saturday evening. This quad bike crash resulted in four injuries and two missing persons. The serious crash unit is investigating this incident alongside the other road accidents.

New Zealand’s Road Safety Challenges

Other road incidents during this holiday season include a milk delivery truck rollover that temporarily blocked State Highway 1 north of Kaitaia, and fatal crashes near Russell and in Buller District. The Automobile Association (AA) has indicated that the biggest traffic hotspots are likely to be around Auckland. The country’s road safety situation during the holiday season is critical, with police investigations ongoing and efforts being made to manage and prevent further accidents. Drivers are being urged to be patient, calm, sober, and to pull over if feeling tired, as the importance of road safety is highlighted during this holiday season.