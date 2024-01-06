en English
Accidents

Tragic Suicide in Mumbai: Man Jumps from High-Rise Apartment

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Tragic Suicide in Mumbai: Man Jumps from High-Rise Apartment

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Versova area as a 32-year-old man took his life by jumping from the terrace of his high-rise apartment. The event, which occurred around 2 pm the previous day, had the local police rushing to the scene to initiate an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The man’s fatal plunge originated from the 21st floor of Dosti Flamingos, a residential building in the Sewri locality.

Fall from Grace

The alarm was raised by the building’s watchman, who was quick to alert the authorities about the man’s drastic action. Officers from the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police Station promptly arrived at the scene to handle the situation and manage the deceased’s remains. The police have taken three individuals into custody for questioning in order to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the man’s decision.

(Also Read: Carroll County Accident: Two Airlifted Following Van Crash)

A Night to Remember

Investigations revealed that the man was not alone in his apartment at the time of the incident. His friends were present and had been partying with him into the late hours of the night. The night of revelry, however, ended in a somber note that has left many questions unanswered.

(Also Read: Michigan Supreme Court Case Could Redefine Power Companies’ Safety Standards)

Search for Answers

The police are currently conducting interrogations with the three friends who were in the room at the time, hoping to understand more about the events leading up to the man’s suicide. No suicide note was found at the scene, leaving the motive behind the man’s desperate act a mystery. As police continue their investigation, more information is expected to come to light about the tragic incident.

Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

