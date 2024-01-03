en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic String of Fatal Accidents Shakes Quincy and New Jersey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Tragic String of Fatal Accidents Shakes Quincy and New Jersey

In a heartbreaking incident, an 85-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle outside a senior center in Quincy, Massachusetts. The unfortunate event unfolded at the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery around 9:25 a.m. on a recent Wednesday, stirring a wave of shock and grief across the community.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The Quincy Police Department were quick to respond, arriving at the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting the accident outside the 1000 Southern Artery apartment complex. Emergency crews worked tirelessly to provide treatment to the victim, who had sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. Despite their best efforts, the man was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The driver involved in the accident, a 63-year-old man from Quincy, demonstrated responsibility by remaining at the scene and calling 911 himself. As it stands, authorities, including the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, are diligently investigating the incident. However, the current status of the investigation is yet to be disclosed, and details regarding potential charges or the root cause of the accident remain pending.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate incident, Rose Mary Vega was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death. The charges stemmed from a crash that occurred over Labor Day weekend in 2017, which tragically claimed the life of 57-year-old Karen Hirsh Steitz of New Jersey. Vega was recorded driving at a harrowing speed of 82 mph at the time of the collision, and Steitz’s cause of death was severe head trauma.

As part of the plea agreement, Vega is required to serve 120 days in county jail, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and perform 240 hours of community service.

Hit-and-Run Incident on New Year’s Eve

In yet another tragic turn of events, a New Jersey resident has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after a Peekskill male pedestrian died on New Year’s Eve. The victim was found on Route 9 and rushed to Westchester County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver involved in the hit-and-run was later identified and arrested after fragments of the vehicle were discovered at the scene.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
On December 30, a single-vehicle crash in Blackberry Township sent shockwaves through the quiet community. The sole driver, 39-year-old Lisa A. Tegeler, now faces a litany of charges, including multiple counts of aggravated DUI and child endangerment. The incident, which left two children aged 7 and 8 with injuries ranging from bruising to head trauma,
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
New Year's Day Celebratory Gunfire Injures Man in Bastrop County, Texas
6 mins ago
New Year's Day Celebratory Gunfire Injures Man in Bastrop County, Texas
Mother Shot on New Year's Eve: A Tragic End to Curiosity
7 mins ago
Mother Shot on New Year's Eve: A Tragic End to Curiosity
Train Derailment in Fremont County Sparks Investigation
3 mins ago
Train Derailment in Fremont County Sparks Investigation
Spokane Firefighters Conclude Year with Intensive Technical Rescue Training
3 mins ago
Spokane Firefighters Conclude Year with Intensive Technical Rescue Training
29-Year-Old Sequim Man Faces Charges for Series of Vehicle Thefts and Vehicular Assault
4 mins ago
29-Year-Old Sequim Man Faces Charges for Series of Vehicle Thefts and Vehicular Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
55 seconds
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
2 mins
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
2 mins
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
2 mins
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
2 mins
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
2 mins
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
3 mins
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
3 mins
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase
3 mins
Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
44 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
45 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app