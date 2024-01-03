Tragic String of Fatal Accidents Shakes Quincy and New Jersey

In a heartbreaking incident, an 85-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle outside a senior center in Quincy, Massachusetts. The unfortunate event unfolded at the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery around 9:25 a.m. on a recent Wednesday, stirring a wave of shock and grief across the community.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The Quincy Police Department were quick to respond, arriving at the scene after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting the accident outside the 1000 Southern Artery apartment complex. Emergency crews worked tirelessly to provide treatment to the victim, who had sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. Despite their best efforts, the man was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The driver involved in the accident, a 63-year-old man from Quincy, demonstrated responsibility by remaining at the scene and calling 911 himself. As it stands, authorities, including the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, are diligently investigating the incident. However, the current status of the investigation is yet to be disclosed, and details regarding potential charges or the root cause of the accident remain pending.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate incident, Rose Mary Vega was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death. The charges stemmed from a crash that occurred over Labor Day weekend in 2017, which tragically claimed the life of 57-year-old Karen Hirsh Steitz of New Jersey. Vega was recorded driving at a harrowing speed of 82 mph at the time of the collision, and Steitz’s cause of death was severe head trauma.

As part of the plea agreement, Vega is required to serve 120 days in county jail, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and perform 240 hours of community service.

Hit-and-Run Incident on New Year’s Eve

In yet another tragic turn of events, a New Jersey resident has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after a Peekskill male pedestrian died on New Year’s Eve. The victim was found on Route 9 and rushed to Westchester County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver involved in the hit-and-run was later identified and arrested after fragments of the vehicle were discovered at the scene.