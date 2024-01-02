en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg

In the early hours of the New Year, a fatal house fire broke out at 2326 Berryhill Street in Harrisburg, leading to the tragic death of an unidentified woman. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire received the distress call at 5:20 a.m., and displaying commendable swiftness, the firefighters arrived at the scene within two minutes.

Fire Containment Efforts

Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered the inferno localized in a second-floor bedroom. The woman, already in critical condition, was found trapped within. Despite the immediate actions taken to rescue her and apply life-saving measures, the gravity of her condition necessitated her airlift to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center for advanced treatment.

A Life Lost

Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries overnight at the burn center. The news of her demise cast a somber shadow over the start of the New Year, touching not just the victim’s family but also the community at large and the emergency responders who had made valiant attempts at saving her life.

Investigation Outcome

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Investigator, after a thorough investigation, concluded that the origin of the fire was a smoking incident in bed. The fire damage, though severe, was limited to the victim’s bedroom, with smoke damage confined to the second floor of the rowhome.

Community Impact

Chief Brian Enterline, representing the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of a community member. Acknowledging the solemn impact of the event, he stressed the shared sense of grief felt by the city, the victim’s family, and the emergency responders.

0
Accidents United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont's Baylands Area

By BNN Correspondents

Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

By Salman Khan

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024 ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls

By Waqas Arain

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls
Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns
Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures
Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year’s Eve for Texas Family

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Celebratory Gunfire Mar New Year's Eve for Texas Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
21 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
33 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
39 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
41 seconds
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
1 min
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
1 min
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
2 mins
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app